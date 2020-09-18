To the editor:
My friend who lives in Norton is now in the ICU in Attleboro because she thought if her daughter, who had recovered from the coronavirus, drove to Florida to bring her home, she would be safe.
Her daughter had become reinfected but didn’t have symptoms.
So much for immunity.
Priscilla Wiseman
Norton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.