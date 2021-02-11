To the editor:
Here we go again. Another phony impeachment trial. The Democrats’ and our puppet President Joe Biden’s calls for unity appears to be a farce. They are interested in one thing and one thing only — the complete humiliation and destruction of Donald J. Trump and getting him banished from serving in public office forever.
Until they get over that fixation they have with Trump, there will be no unity.
This Congress and partisan government will do nothing but harm the country by dismantling all the good things Trump did for the betterment of this country and we will be more and more dysfunctional and less united as ever as the next four years progress.
The Democrats fail to come to terms with the fact that more than 74 million citizens supported Trump back in November. And they want to punish anyone they can find that who supports Trump and seek vengeance on them by getting them banished from seeking employment, banishing them from selling their products or defending this country.
Democrats see the good Trump did as evil because they could not get it done themselves and want to torment him and his supporters in return, regardless of the harm it will do the country.
Biden has reversed almost every good thing Trump did to have this country in the best position it had been in decades, and in some cases, ever.
It reminds me of one of the last passages in the book “The Unforgiven.”
“The paradox of vengefulness is that it makes men dependent upon those who have harmed them, believing that their release from that pain will come only when they make their tormentors suffer. In seeking the Bird’s (Louie’s tormentor during the war) death to free himself of his tormentor, Louie had chained himself to his tyrant once again.”
Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and their gang of supporting Democrats are in their own self inflicted chains right now and are just as intent as Louie was in relentlessly trying “to do away with President Trump.” And the country will suffer greatly in the coming years if they fail to realize this and let go.
Hopefully they will see the errors of their ways just as Louie finally did. That will be the only way this country can truly begin to come together again.
Bruce Wessel
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.