To the editor:
I was shocked when recently, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, who ran for president and whose father was a longtime member of Congress and ran several times for president, demonstrated an utter lack of understanding for the impeachment and removal process set out in Artticle 1, Sections 2 and 3 of the Constitution which he swore an oath to uphold.
He doesn’t seem to understand the process — nor do many on both sides — indicating Mr. Trump should be given “due process,” the right to call witnesses and cross examine that will come in the trial of which Mr. Paul is a juror. In actual “due process” he’d be excused for bias, as would most of the jury of senators. Impeachment is “indictment” with the House basically the grandest of grand juries.
In a grand jury, only the prosecution presents a case, in secret. The trial phase will come in the Senate, with its 100 members being the biggest of juries.
The reason I initially opposed impeachment was because of the stacked jury (i.e. Sen. Paul), but since Mr. Trump flouts the law and I believe is guilty of the first two items set out in Article. 2 Section 4 — treason and bribery. He is guilty of treason in his dealings with Russia as exemplified by his actions in Syria and Ukraine and his witholding of aid to Ukraine is a de facto bribe.
He is guilty of obstruction of Congress. Even Richard Nixon’s top aides testified to the Senate Watergate Committee that they lied and were later convicted and did time for perjury, but they did testify. Therefore the only means for attempting to hold this person accountable is to have a trial and have his supporters at least be held accountable with a recorded vote.
Bill Darcey
Foxboro
