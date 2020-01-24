To the editor:
It appears that many people don’t actually understand what the impeachment of Donald Trump is about.
Simply put, the president withheld military aid which Congress had approved, demanding a foreign leader open an investigation into Joe Biden, who was polling ahead of Donald Trump.
This action was an abuse of power, not a concern about corruption.
It is not about undoing the 2016 election. It’s not as though the removal of Trump would make Hillary Clinton president. Perhaps it is time to look beyond pundits to see facts.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro
