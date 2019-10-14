To the editor:
As attorney Alan Dershowitz reminds us, in Federalist 65 Alexander Hamilton wrote regarding impeachment that “the decision will be regulated more by the comparative strength of the parties than by the real demonstration of innocence or guilt.”
Hamilton clearly foresaw it as inherent in the nature of the impeachment process and it’s constitutional roots that politics will play a primary role in the unfolding of this current inquiry. How should that foresight help us now?
I think the president has invited a good deal of this turbulence, controversy and subsequent oversight by his slipshod and blindingly narcissistic execution of the presidency.
But, overturning the outcome of a national election via impeachment and conviction is the gravest process in our national political life and it should be conducted with a deep solemnity and real bi-partisanship.
That gravity and respect for the far-reaching consequences of their actions are currently being given short shrift by the House and the Democrats who currently control it.
Irrespective of how any of us feel about Donald Trump, we should demand deep transparency, and unimpeachable fairness from the process and those managing it. Anything less is a low partisan attack and unworthy of our respect.
Assume for a moment that the president deserves, on the merits, to be impeached and convicted. If that result is arrived at via an unfair process, it will be understood as illegitimate irrespective of the president’s actual guilt and will drive deeper divisions which we simply cannot afford.
We elected a Democratic majority in the House. It falls to them to manage a process which unquestionably rises above the purely partisan. It falls to all of us to make it clear to them that we will hold them to it.
Christopher Chaloux
Attleboro
