Impeachment trial is needed
To the editor:
When I read a letter like that written by Bruce Wessell in Wednesday’s “Voice of the Public” (“Impeachment is a big mistake for country,” Feb. 11), I have to wonder what it is that so twists the thinking of some of us.
What is it that allows someone to see something happen right before their eyes and then interpret it as something completely different?
The current impeachment trial is anything but phony. The insurrection happened.
Donald Trump brought that crowd together, gave them their orders and then did nothing to stop the violence. Of course he needs to be held accountable. As for Democrats wanting to humiliate him, he’s done a great job of that all by himself ... his ego is just so inflated that he doesn’t have the sense to feel any shame.
The Dems are not fixated with Trump. They are fixated with our democracy. The damage that man has done cannot be shrugged off. He simply must be held accountable. It’s not vengeance, it’s a constitutional duty.
The fact that 74 million Americans voted for him is not something to “come to terms with,” but it looks to me like Trump and Wessel have not yet come to terms with the other 81 million votes.
National unity, I believe, is being misconstrued. It is not a singularity of principles or political ideology that we aspire to but rather, an understanding that we are all Americans and that we must accept the ebb and flow of prevailing political thought as the price of democracy.
Stephen Welch
Attleboro
