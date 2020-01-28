To the editor:
I continue to subscribe to newspapers because I firmly believe they are our most important resource for clear, factual reporting of our daily events.
Imagine then my confusion when I could find little information on the arguments being given at the Senate Impeachment trial. Followed by similar confusion Jan. 24 when I had to search to Page A6 for any mention of the trial — and then found only pundit quotes, from each side, with little relevant information, while page one covered old drive-ins, release from jail and charges against a sports coach — really important news in comparison to our democracy in action.
Fortunately, I have watched as much as possible of the trial, as I did the House hearings, and I continue to do so to hear the facts presented by both sides.
But what of those people who are not home during the day or evening to do so? What I have heard so far is an astounding, cogent weaving of evidence into a chilling narrative. And yes, I intend to listen to the defense argument and base my decision on facts.
It would be so helpful if you could provide relevant testimony from both the prosecution and defense so those reading your paper could also make their own enlightened decisions.
Kathleen Rogers
Attleboro
