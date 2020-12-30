To the editor:
Last night while getting ready for bed, we heard a car horn constantly going off. We looked outside and saw a police car, but didn't see the car making the noise at this point. My husband went outside then heard a loud boom and all of a sudden saw a car on fire.
There was a quick response from the police and fire department. They also came down our street, did a check then left. I'm very impressed with the quick response from the fire department hearing a horn & then seeing a fire.
They arrived with in minutes and had everything under control.
Christine Creighton
Attleboro
