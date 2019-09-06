To the editor:
The Sun Chronicle’s report on Mansfield’s downtown speeders is the tip of the iceberg (“Speeding a worry in downtown Mansfield,” City & Town, Sept. 2). As an everyday jogger and walker, it’s easy to observe the driving habits of the local drivers.
On East Street, southeast of Route 106, local business trucks scoot past, landscape trucks frequently block at least half the roadway, commuters at all hours of the day often pass the slower drivers who seem to average 40 mph in this 30 mph zone, driving to school, cars appear to almost always exceed the posted speed limit, during commuting hours in the morning, the batch of drivers on the road seem to never be passing at less than 45 to 50 mph.
For a real eye full, an observer might want to check the traffic light by Flint Farm. As is the case for many Massachusetts drivers, the yellow is an indicator to speed up to beat the light, red is simply a suggestion for other drivers to ‘get out of my way.’ Yield means the same thing. The often congested corner at
Flint’s Ice Cream Stand is an accident waiting to happen.
With all kinds of pedestrians crossing the roadway from the parking area across the street, it is miraculous no one has yet been hit.
Probably the most significant concern comes now with the school year starting. Lots of kids waiting on the relatively narrow roadway edge, lots of school buses on the street over an hour or so each morning and afternoon, and the cellphone-coffee-cup-cradling inattentive operators tearing up land speed records.
The only thing that seems to slow the traffic at all is the deplorable road surface that has more patches than Dolly Parton’s ‘Coat of Many Colors.’
Down the road a bit, the newly redesigned intersection at the public works complex is an interesting ‘waiting to happen’ accident scene. Traffic rule violation is not just a downtown problem. I suppose when a kid gets hit, a solution might be found.
Bob Foley
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.