To the editor:
The management of Attleboro radio station WARA (1320 AM) needs to take immediate action on morning host Paul Healey and weatherman Jim Corbin. They should be fired immediately for talking about penises on the radio. The two of them just kept going talking about this subject matter. This is not appropriate.
You have lost a listener.
Edward Andrews
Attleboro
