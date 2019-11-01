To the editor:
This is in response to the latest letter to the editor by constantly complaining curmudgeon communicator, Bob Foley, appearing in the Wednesday, Oct. 22, edition of The Sun Chronicle, regarding his take on initiative petitions. (“Think before you sign up,” Letter to the Editor)
First of all, why, I wonder, do people initiate them? Why do people give up their time, stand out in the wind, rain, sleet, snow to ask us to possibly add our signatures to have these people petitions placed on the ballot to begin with?
It is not because they have nothing better to do. Now to the next point. It takes a large number of verified signatures by the people (I think the figure is 130,000 in Massachusetts), before the petition ever sees the light of day. This is no easy, guaranteed task.
These petitions rarely succeed. I do agree that we have elected representatives whom we elect to office so that they will, supposedly do the will of the majority while also looking out for the minorities as well.
Sometimes, sadly, even when an initiative petition has passed by an extremely wide margin, some elected legislators still feel they can do as they please. After the vitally important Proposition 2 1/2 passed, some of the powers that be in Massachusetts used overrides for their own purposes, good and bad.
But the initiative petition is both our last hope, and a method to be heard, listened to, and effect change.
Recently, I took a few minutes of my time, after buying groceries at Stop & Shop, to talk to someone, ask questions, and sign four sheets to put initiative petitions before the Massachusetts voters. One of the petitions didn’t directly affect me, as I have no motor vehicle or license to drive one. But, what was proposed is a good idea for all drivers. The most important one, is to make our state’s electoral college delegates follow the will of the majority of the voters here, no ifs, ands, or buts. Initiative petitions are the keystone, bulwark, and foundation of our representative constitutional democracy here in America.
Our flawed system will work better if and when all 50 states have initiative petitions as a part of their laws. This is true, people participatory democracy in living, breathing action.
David Daugman
Attleboro
