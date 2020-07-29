To the editor:
To defund our police, any police department in America, is nothing short of asinine. But it appears there are citizens and politicians who believe we should be doing just that. So let’s make everyone happy with an “opt out” option. This way anyone who so desires can opt out of any police protection or support. With less of the population to protect, the police budget would be reduced and that money could be used for other public programs that some people are demanding.
A simple computer system could be utilized to identify those who decided to opt out. So when they call the police in an emergency it would work something like the current ad President Trump has running on certain TV channels.
When the telephone rings at police headquarters a recording would be as follows; Press 1 to report a rape. Press 2 to report a murder. Press 3 to report a home invasion. Oops, our system has identified you as an “Opt Out” person. Therefore please press 4 and you will immediately be connected to Dial-a-Prayer. Good luck! Problem solved and everyone is happy.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro
