To the editor:
Was Robert S. O’Connell serious with that letter to the editor published on Jan. 15? (“Donald Trump is still my president,” Letter to the editor, Jan. 15)
There’s no way he submitted that with a straight face — bad acting indeed.
Moving on, I find it interesting that Bob Foley, while speaking deeply on the article of impeachment, does not once mention the insurrection that took place at the Capitol Jan. 6 — the very act around which this second impeachment was brought about. (“Impeachment won’t solve our problems,” Opinion, Jan. 15) Foley says a lot of things that make me cringe, but, and admittedly it took me awhile to confess this, I don’t disagree with everything he writes.
His lack of acknowledgment to this event, however, leads me to believe he may have an opinion that the local staunch Republicans do not want to hear. That’s too bad, I would have liked to hear his honest assessment (or maybe not? That’s the chance we take in a democracy that has somehow empowered politicians and civilians alike to use free speech as a license to spread lies). I was willing to take that chance while reading Foley’s column, but the payoff never came. Not a single mention, very interesting ...
Foley usually ends his letters by taking shots at anyone who doesn’t see eye-to-eye with him. That’s not really my style, so I’m going to switch it up and try something new. Maybe it will catch on. Thank you for your service Foley. Regardless of opinion, I will always be grateful to you for that. Be well.
Tim Eldridge
Attleboro
