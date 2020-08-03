To the editor:
As someone over the age of 80, I depend on the news to keep me informed about the latest issues facing our area regarding the spread of COVID-19.
Today I looked at the positivity rates for some area towns: North Attleboro the lowest at 0.78%, Attleboro 1.89%, Norfolk 3.21%, Wrentham 3.93% and Plainville at 5.03%.
The question I pose is why this range? Does Plainville’s rate reflect the casino opening? If not, why?
I hope we have increased daily coverage regarding the virus, especially as communities struggle with school opening questions.
Lynn Gaulin
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.