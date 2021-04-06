To the editor:
Perhaps more concerning than Sun Chronicle columnist Bob Foley complaining about being controlled (his word, not mine) by environmental policies is his apparent anger about lower-income people getting housing in areas with clean air and water. (“Climate protection or more control,” Opinion, April 2)
Should access to such things be dependent on your ability to pay for it?
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.