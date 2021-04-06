To the editor:

Perhaps more concerning than Sun Chronicle columnist Bob Foley complaining about being controlled (his word, not mine) by environmental policies is his apparent anger about lower-income people getting housing in areas with clean air and water. (“Climate protection or more control,” Opinion, April 2)

Should access to such things be dependent on your ability to pay for it?

Ellen Curran

North Attleboro

