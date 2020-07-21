To the editor:
We here in Massachusetts have had good mayors and an intelligent governor to lead us through the current coronavirus pandemic.
We have worn and still wear our masks. We have not hung out in groups of strangers, or even relatives. We cough into our elbows. We sneeze into our masks.
We keep our children safe.
Now I hear today that Governor Charlie Baker has announced school will resume in two months. But to give any time schedule for re-opening, is foolhardy.
With all the people I see now who won’t wear masks and will not stay home when sick, and who will not stay out of groups, because they are ignorant of the facts, it is very unlikely that two months makes any sense.
Not too long ago, parents were not wanting to send their kids to school because of all the children who were being shot to death while in school.
Now we want to send children into schools to catch the coronavirus which can kill the kids and the relatives they bring it home to. What?
Donna Sprague
Taunton
