Is this a lowering of the newspaper’s standards?
To the editor:
Regular readers of The Sun Chronicle Opinion Page are probably familiar with the many letters to the editor from Bob Foley of Mansfield over recent years. Though I seldom agreed with Foley’s point of view, it was informative to me. The Letter to the Editor column is a good format; short, undemanding on argument, forgiving of hyperbole.
When The Sun Chronicle decided to add Foley as a regular columnist, I was curious to see where this would go. Unfortunately, I have been disappointed; not so much with Foley but with The Sun Chronicle. In adding him to the masthead, so to speak, I think he should be held to some basic journalistic integrity. It seems to me that your other columnists and reporters work with facts, develop an argument or a point of view, work with complete sentences, avoid name calling, dog whistles and air quotes. Some discipline is required if you want to speak out loud. At minimum, someone needs to work with him to edit down the multiple column inches of his repetitive ramblings.
I think The Sun Chronicle has done an excellent job over the past few years on its local, regional and national reporting.
Editorially you have taken timely positions on the tough issues of the day.
We are fortunate to have a local paper that has set a high standard. I think you have to ask if Foley meets that standard.
Kevin McHugh
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.