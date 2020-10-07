To the editor:
When Donald Trump was elected three years ago I sent a letter to the editor stating that he would not run again because he knew he would lose.
So I sent a prediction that he would get a doctor to say he had a medical condition that prevented him for running again, and that he would go on TV and proclaim he was the greatest president in the history of this country.
I am now wondering if my prediction will come true?
William Gallant
Attleboro
