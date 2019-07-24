Is our country sliding into a dictatorship?
To the editor:
Amazing. I now believe the department of justice is guilty of collusion and obstruction. They are restricting special council Robert Mueller from answering certain questions.
Is this the beginning of a dictatorship? He was chosen to investigate and should be allowed to answer questions. Both parties have the right to challenge what he says. However, to restrain him is wrong.
William Gallant
Attleboro
