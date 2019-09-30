To the editor:
Article 2/Section 4 of the United States Constitution reads as follows: “The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors”
The key word in the above is “bribery,” which is clearly what President Donald Trump tried to do with Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, by withholding financial aid and then asking him for “a favor.”
That favor was to try to dig up dirt on Joe Biden and his son. Trump’s motivation was clear in his actions because Joe Biden is the leading Democrat to face him in the 2020 elections and Trump wanted to do a smear job on him the way he has smeared so many other in the past.
The way Trump and the Republicans operate is to just keep telling lies over and over until the people of low intelligence finally just believe it is true.
If these people had any level of intelligence they would be able to think things through, do some research, and then come up with the truth and facts but that is the furthest thing from their small minds.
They would rather have simplistic slogans they can repeat similar to what they taught us in nursery school. “Lock her up,” “Build that wall,” and other phrases of stupidity that aim at emotion not reason.
If Trump survives this impeachment inquiry and wins reelection maybe Trump was right when he said “I could shoot someone in Times Square and not lose a vote.”
It would be the end of America as we know it and the start of a new authoritarian form of government under the tyrannical rule of Trump.
Is this what we want for the future of our country?
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
