To the editor:
There was a point in the Trump presidency where he could have been the most popular president in modern times.
That point came in late January when he was told of a potential pandemic soon to be arriving on our shore.
He told Bob Woodward on Feb. 7, in a taped interview, he knew how the virus was spread and how deadly it was.
He had the opportunity to heed the advise of the medical professionals that were telling him to prepare, but he did not listen.
Joe Biden, at around the same time, penned an oped warning him he was not prepared, but Trump approached the problem as he always approaches his problems; he lied and covered up. He told the country the coronavirus was a hoax fostered by Democrats. It was going to go away like magic.
He had over two precious months to assemble material and a national strategy.
He had at his disposal some of the most renowned medical experts in the world, but there was no way he could share the lime light with them.
He was, after all — at least in his own mind — the only one who could fix this. He saw the pandemic as a political problem rather than a medical one. He couldn’t understand that by solving the medical crisis he would also be solving the political and the economic one as well.
And so, here we are today, USA #1 — the most pathetic country in the world with the most infections and the most dead.
As of this writing more than 200,000 Americans have lost their lives with many left with permanent health conditions, and still Trump denigrates mask wearing, and holds rallies where no social distancing or mask wearing is observed.
These are his own supporters at these rallies, but he has no regard for them. He simply does not care. He was quoted as saying “The coronavirus is a good thing, because I don’t have shake hands with disgusting people.”
He probably thinks of them as he does our fallen soldiers — suckers and losers.
The fact is, we didn’t have to be where we are right now.
Our economy didn’t have to be broken. We didn’t have to have a thousand Americans dying every day.
We could have been like the rest of the industrialized world, open for business and educating our youth.
Barry Close
Norton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.