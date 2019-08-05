It has become crystal clear: President Trump is a fascist
To the editor:
President Donald Trump revels in dividing the country. Turning family member against family member, neighbor against neighbor. His leadership is beyond un-American; it’s anti-American.
Trump’s governing style should be familiar: stoking national resentment, the “big lies,” demagoguery, press repression, propaganda, scapegoating ethnic groups, pseudo-patriotism to name a few. This is fascism. We have a president who is not Republican, but fascist.
The U.S. Constitution and the rule of law restrain Trump’s anti-democratic impulses. He repeatedly tried to get the Justice Department to prosecute and imprison Hilary Clinton. Totalitarian Government 101: Jail your political opponents.
Large scale corruption and incompetence, however, is not part of fascist ideology; it’s pure Trump.
It is apparent from the last two years that he doesn’t know the basics of American government.
But he does have mastery of fascism and its tactics.
To bolster his 40 percent base, Trump counts on support from the Russians. By refusing to do anything about the interference in 2016, the Russians have a free hand to go full throttle in 2020 and throw the election to Trump again.
Trump could not be a more loyal Russian, so Moscow intends to reward him with another four years in the White House. And, like 2016, Trump can rest assured that he doesn’t need to win the popular vote to be reelected.
The 2020 election is not about “issues” as we have known them. It’s about an existential threat to American values.
Ken Watson
Foxboro
