To the editor:
For a moment I thought I was back in school: Larry Ruark giving his exhaustively detailed version of Herman Wouk’s “Caine Mutiny.” (“Life really is imitating art ... just look at the White House,” Opinion, Dec. 3)
In this season of thanks, I was thankful for a couple of notes in Ruark’s exhaustive commentary.
I was glad he was able to point out that “The fictional captain and the real life president are not identical, are not literally the same person ...” Phew, for a second I was afraid I might have fallen for that mistaken belief.
Then I was glad Mr. Ruark reported “no evidence of wrong doing was found ...” regarding the Clintons’ (no doubt Billy Bumpkin was involved) destruction of evidence and campaign interference.
To be honest, I thought that destroying evidence that had been subpoenaed and using unsecure computers for classified information was “wrong doing.” Thank goodness Mr. Ruark straightened that out that mistaken belief for us.
Overall, maybe a ‘B’ for detail. And then and F- for boring the reader to death. I would have quit after the first paragraph but I kept on reading to disappointingly find no redeeming value.
Bob Foley
Mansfield
