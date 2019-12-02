To the editor:
Sure seems a conflict of interest to appoint two out-of-town people to the two prominent positions on the town manager screening committee.
Both these men also manage the two departments in the town that are at least 75% of our town budget.
Granted they may best understand their departments’ needs; but, they also have the most to gain by having the committee choose someone sympathetic to their needs and not necessarily the needs of the taxpayers which neither person is.
The more things change, the more they don’t!
Jay Hobson
North Attleboro
