To the editor:
It’s no secret I think our president is a Freudian delight with more hangups than a prank phone caller.
Beside the fact he has proven to be an inept, feckless leader, I also question his loyalty to the constitution and this great nation. Please riddle me these facts.
Why did the Russian Politburo rise to their feet in celebration the moment they learned Donald Trump won the election?
What is the explanation for Trump’s defense of Vladimir Putin at Helsinki by disregarding our own intelligence agencies on election meddling?
His statement in front of Putin about this subject “I don’t see any reason why it would be,” and then the next day without Putin there he changed it to “didn’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be Russia.” Both statements were disgusting, shocking, and an obvious defense of Putin.
His recent pullout of Syria has come without one word from him on Russia’s immediate invasion. Why?
Does Putin have secret pictures of Trump doing something improper? He certainly has him in his corner.
I can only guess what’s going to happen next. In the meantime, if we don’t do something about this guy soon we all might be speaking Russian.
Raymond Dufresne
Attleboro
