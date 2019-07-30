To the editor:
A letter writer recently wrote that the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign raised the minimum wage for his staff to $15 per hour, but cut hours inferring no gain. (“‘Progressive’ policies that really aren’t that progressive,” by Vic Soldat, Letters to the Editor, July 24.)
I do not now, nor never have, supported Mr. Sanders in his bid for president, but the fact is he just changed the minimum salary on the campaign from $36,000 per year to $42,000, and yes, he cut hours — some workers said they were working 60 hours s week. Now the maximum one can work is 50, but at the higher salary. Come on, at least be genuine and not play with the facts.
I am not a big fan of the so-called “Squad.” I believe challenges to incumbent Democrats waste valuable resources and I don’t believe one set of beliefs fits 435 House districts or 50 states, but I know they unlike the person occupying the White House, got more votes than their opponents, and no American should ever be told “go back where you came from.”
Every American, even so-called “native Americans,” came from outside the U.S.A., whether from Russia thousands of years ago or from Mexico more recently.
Special Council Robert Mueller’s testimony proved a couple of things even with Attorney General William Barr’s “Joe Friday” warning to report “just the facts:” that Mr. Barr lied in his initial summary and that Mr. Trump better pardon himself along with his cronies.
One letter writer said Mr. Trump should get respect; I was always told to get respect you have to give it.
And while James Buchanan is remembered as our worst president thus far, Mr. Trump is the worst person to hold the office. But unlike Congressman Joe Kennedy and others, I feel impeachment is beyond a waste of time and resources.
As a former prosecutor, Mr. Kennedy should know you wouldn’t go to the grand jury for indictment with no hope of conviction. Impeachment is indictment and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, et al, are a stacked jury.
The House has tried to do a job by passing many bills to help the people. Let’s win the Senate, build a larger House majority and sweep the trash out of the White House.
Bill Darcey
Foxboro
