It’s time to start dealing with teen suicide in Massachusetts
In Massachusetts, we pride ourselves on being home to some of the highest-ranking high schools in the country. Whether it be academic achievement or athletic dominance, students from this state are a force to be reckoned with. Yet, we continue to let them down.
Since 2009, rates of teen suicide have increased significantly. Our children from our hometowns are buckling under the weight of schoolwork, parental expectations, social pressures, bullying, and the daunting task of planning their futures. Data has shown that nearly 20% of high school students in 2017 had seriously considered taking their own lives. What are we doing to save them?
In recent years, some considerable strides have been made toward normalizing conversations about mental health in school settings. However, we are not talking about it enough, nor are we creating enough safe space for students to seek help.
As in so many other areas, Massachusetts schools need to become the highest achievers in caring for the mental health of their students. Parents, teachers, administrators, and coaches need to reach out to these kids and tell them it is safe to say they are anxious, it is safe to say they are depressed, and it is safe to admit that they are struggling with suicidal thoughts.
We all need to give more time and open more space for these conversations, no matter how painful. No family table should be occupied by broken hearts and an empty seat where a teen used to sit.
Abby Smargon
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.