It’s not about you, it’s about all of us
To the editor:
If and when you need to venture forth from your domicile, for one reason or another, take a quick look around you at your fellow “civilized humans,” and you will be amazed. Who likes rules and regulations? None of us, of course. However, in these unprecedented times, I will be the first to give credit and blame when necessary and appropriate.
First, I wonder if, at some future time, a real, commonsense leader will heed warnings and scenarios, and act appropriately before the ship of state flounders on a shoal, with all hands aboard. Also, I wonder, would someone in such a crisis exert proper and necessary authority, not dictatorship, nationwide? I only hope that we don’t all suffer irreparable harm, and are not endangered, by the possibly extreme rash acts of a few state governors.
Secondly, I would like someone to please enlighten me as to why in Massachusetts we are “strongly advised” to follow certain protocols, yet a very few of us feel they can do as they please, and will not have to answer for it. The majority of us, when we venture forth, now include a face mask as a part of our new normal attire. For awhile, some of us ignored this simple precaution. Store employees had been some of the worst offenders.
Signs were/are posted on all buses in Attleboro. Some drivers, for a while, were seen maskless. Some riders were the same. This seems to have changed, finally.
Let’s get it right, for once. It is not about control, it is about personal and collective safety. “We’re all in this together,” is not a cozy catch phrase. It is, especially now, literally a life and death situation. I only suggest that the one or two in our midst, who wish to do as they please and be a law unto themselves, should head out to Cape Canaveral, hop aboard the next one-way ship heading out to an abandoned asteroid, and leave the rest of us alone to live another day. We are all frustrated.
We all have had to make some minor adjustments in parts of our routines and lifestyles. There is no sane reason for one or two of us to flaunt the rules, and gravely endanger all of us. Now it’s not all about you.
David Daugman
Attleboro
