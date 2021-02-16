To the editor:
Regarding the opinions expressed in the editorial “The 43 traitors” (Our view, Feb. 15).
A majority of the members of the U.S. Senate agree with a majority of the members of the U.S. House of Representatives alleging that Donald Trump committed the federal crime of incitement to insurrection.
It is now incumbent upon the Department of Justice to investigate these allegations and initiate criminal proceedings.
Failure to obtain a conviction which is upheld on appeal will vindicate “The 43 Traitors” and expose the other 57 senators to charges that they are merely political operatives more concerned about public opinion and their re-election chances than impartial arbiters of justice.
The world is watching. The credibility of our system of government of the people, by the people, and for the people is at stake.
Philip Hourigan
Mansfield
