It’s time for Trump supporters to wake up
To the editor:
I was more than a bit dismayed after reading Sun Chronicle columnist Bob Foley and two other letter writers in the Jan. 15 edition of The Sun Chronicle.
There was no evidence of concern or empathy about the insurrection of Jan. 6.
Also, they demonstrated continuing support of a president who lacks even the barest of morals or concern for the good of the country.
What will it take to wake some people up? Sadly, probably nothing.
Frederick Walters
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.