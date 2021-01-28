It truly is time for younger leadership
To the editor:
President Joe Biden, age 78; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California), age 80; Senate President pro tempore Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont), age 80; Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York), age 70; Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky), age 78; Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California), age 87; Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), age 86; Sen. Ed Markey (D-Massachusetts), age 74; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts), age 71.
Reminds me of the Soviet Union politburos of the Cold War Era.
New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is right about one thing: It is time for younger leadership.
Philip Hourigan
Mansfield
