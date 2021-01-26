Letter to the editor: It’s time to admit: Trump is a traitor
To the editor:
Recently I have read how some people on the right, who supported Donald Trump, now want to just kiss and make up and forget the past as soon as possible. Some have even gone as far as calling for unity now. But in the past they didn’t want to hear about that. They had the notion they were right about everything and supported Trump on every lie he told no matter how outrageous. How times have changed.
What this crowd has been stirring up went far beyond just the past four years. Before Trump, they spent eight years attacking President barrack Obama, mostly because they didn’t like the color of his skin.
Obama is a decent family man, a person of high moral standards who showed empathy for others. But this was not enough to please this far right group.
So all the hate, racism, and division finally exploded on Jan. 6, 2021, which in my opinion, is the worst day in American history when so-called Americans brutally attacked other Americans in our nation’s Capitol.
These people called themselves “patriots” while they carried Confederate and white supremacist flags into the building. On top of that, they used our American flag to bash other people and in the end murdered a police officer. Someone please explain to me how these people are patriots?
If the right really wants to make peace and bring unity to our country I suggest they follow the words of state Rep. Shawn Dooley of Norfolk, a Republican, who was quoted recentlyas saying “I cannot tell you how horrified, saddened and frightened I am for our nation. I’m ashamed of our president for encouraging this behavior and I feel guilty for not condemning more of his nonsense in the past. If this is what the Republican Party has become, I honestly do not know what I am going to do. I feel adrift, a man without a country and by the dozens of calls and emails I have received today, I am not alone.”
These are the words I want to hear from people on the right, admitting you were taken for fools by Trump, then we can all move on to the truth and reality we all want and need to move forward. Anything short of this is just more empty lip service from the right and I, for one, have had enough of that.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.