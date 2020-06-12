To the editor:
Last week, my ninth graders gave me much to ponder as we talked about respect for other people during our virtual classroom. This topic opened up an emotional discussion about the lack of respect for the lives of people of color.
They were keenly aware of what had happened in Minneapolis. One student exclaimed that no one can stay silent or neutral because that only allowed this abusive behavior to continue.
Another talked about the way white angry protesters with guns were treated when they showed up at certain statehouses in our country to protest how stay at home orders had violated their rights.
She asked the class if they thought that angry black protesters with guns would have been treated the same way if they had shown up to protest their rights being violated?
I listened. Another talked about fear that her mother feels when her teenage brother leaves the house. Many seemed to feel that our current president and other elected officials were not doing anything to bring about racial justice. Other classmates just listened.
I listened and encouraged them to become agents of hope and real change. I know this dialogue had just begun.
My question: Are we listening to our young people who have real concerns about the world in which they are growing up?
It’s time to listen … and then we need to act.
They deserve a better legacy than we are currently leaving them.
Elaine L’Etoile
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.