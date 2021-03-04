To the editor:
Most of the letters to the editor from both the pro- and anti-Trumpers are not addressing the real problem that will continue to tear the country apart until enough people are able to transcend it.
That problem is simply that many of us have not matured psychologically beyond primitive levels of thinking based on tribalism, fear, resentment and superstition.
Contaminated thinking is a problem for many people, whether liberal or conservative. We all have our biases and blind spots. In that way, we are like children who have difficulty seeing things from the perspective of others. This problem exists because we are unaware of how contaminated our thinking is and we become defensive when challenged.
How can we transcend our tribalism, fears and resentments that get in the way of solving problems? No one can do it for us. We have to do it for ourselves.
One possibility is to associate with people who are able to function at a more mature level.
My wife does that for me since as a male, I tend to be convinced I am right all the time. Those more advanced people are out there but they tend not to be know-it-alls so they are not in the limelight. You know them when you meet them because they are reasonable and balanced in their thinking, not rigid in their opinions, and open to other ideas and other perspectives.
I remember a Dr. Bragg from Alttleboro who was just such a person and who in my 30s, I was so impressed with as a human being.
Just a few minutes conversation with him and I felt more grown up. Isn’t that our job here? To grow up.
Al Hannigan
North Attleboro
