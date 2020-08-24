It’s unpatriotic to not wear a mask
To the editor:
If you enjoy the privileges of being a citizen in the United States, you also have to accept the responsibilities of citizenship. This is the basic social contract we all have to live with.
During “ordinary times,” American citizens are expected to obey traffic laws, drive on the right side of the road and pay their taxes. These are not restrictions on our freedoms; rather, they are the bare minimum required to protect them.
History has shown that different extraordinary moments have demanded us to do more to uphold this social contract.
During World War II for instance, citizenship required the acceptance of rationing and restrictions of consumer goods as well as a military draft. Patriots did not shirk their responsibility to try to bypass the rationing or the draft — they leapt at the opportunity to serve their country and protect the American way of life from a foreign threat. Currently, we are witnessing a new historic epoch with new expectations, for in the time of coronavirus, honoring the social contract means wearing your mask, washing your hands, reporting symptoms and practicing social distancing. And yet, unlike the members of the Greatest Generation, who stood in solidarity against tyranny, we have fallen prey to discord and partisan disinformation.
This virus is not something we can choose to believe or not believe. Wearing a mask in public is not a choice — it is a requirement of the mutual social contract that makes our country great.
However, some individuals believe that freedom is the right to do “whatever you want.” This naïve understanding of freedom ignores much of the nuance of what it means to be free, for American liberty is rooted in the sacrifices of the many to protect the few. Just as we once rationed our food, we must now inconvenience ourselves by adhering to the health guidelines of the CDC. And just as it was once illegal to dodge the draft or horde supplies, it is equally unpatriotic to refuse to wear a mask in public. Indeed, with privilege comes responsibility, and those who refuse to wear a mask or practice social distancing are not only in violation of their social contract as citizens, they are patently anti-American.
Richard Van Voris
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.