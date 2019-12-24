To the editor:
In the Dec. 14-15 Sun Chronicle, there was an article by reporter George W. Rhodes that I found to be one of the most repugnant and disgusting articles I’ve read in a long time (“Catholics slam Nativity skit on Jimmy Kimmel show,” City & Town.)
A Christmas skit on Kimmel’s late-night comedy show featured a nativity scene that supposedly took place in Attleboro’s LaSalette Shrine and featured a foul-mouthed baby Jesus with the last name of Brady.
This comical scene in the demented minds of whoever thought it was a funny Christmas show was followed by equally disgraceful skits in other areas of the country featuring a foul-mouthed baby Jesus and the Blessed Mother Mary spewing more profanity.
In early 2018, Roseanne Barr had a hit show on ABC, the same network that the Kimmel Show airs. Barr was fired for making repugnant and racial comments about former President Obama aide Valeree Jarrett. I thought ABC made the right decision, even though a lot of viewers thought it had a lot to do with her support of President Trump on the show.
I applaud ABC for having the courage to fire the star of a Top 10 show like Roseanne. Let’s hope they have the same courage to fire someone who has insulted far more than just his viewers, but an entire faith. Unless, of course, it’s about politics.
Merry Christmas to all. Even you Kimmel the Grinch.
Jim Rowan
Attleboro
