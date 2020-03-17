To the editor:
The ongoing virus event has certainly created all sorts of disruption to everyone’s daily activities. The Sun Chronicle used front page real estate to report how students at Wheaton College in Norton have been impacted by the “adjustment” to their school schedule.
It is tough to imagine that the few students interviewed represent the overall sentiment of the general enrollment of the school. “Blindside,” “what do I do now?,” “just dropped on us.”
Those were some of the quotes from the handful of seemingly devastated students affected by the virus initiated schedule cancellation.
It seems logical to assume that a student enrolled in college ought to be mature enough, have the ability to rationally understand decision making and accept directives by those in charge. Instead, tears, sadness, and disappointment were the words of the day.
In contrast to the proposition that emptying dorms is a reasonable move by the school’s administrators, those interviewed appear to be taken aback that such a decision would be prescribed. While there were notes of understanding, the overriding sentiment of “woe is me,” including “strain” on professors was the theme.
If this, what is really a minor inconvenience to these young adults’ lives, is all that devastating, I fear for their ability to handle any real crisis that might present itself to their cloistered existence.
Bob Foley
Mansfield
