To the editor:
The government of North Attleboro has chosen to put no limits on trick-or-treating traditions this year, save for trusting that all standard health precautions will be taken.
No extraordinary measures are being pursued because our town’s statistical numbers are low and leaders feel this makes traditions safe.
From an ethical standpoint, I find this to be pure hubris. While children do not have high statistical numbers of serious illness/death they are proven carriers.
Adults exposed to them do become seriously ill and die. Trick-or-treaters are supposed to be supervised by adults.
As a coronavirus survivor, I am alarmed just looking around my own neighborhood to see all the adults and children who are out and about mask-less. Given my own professional background in healthcare, I view Halloween as a potential super-spreader. Low numbers will change swiftly if serious precautions are not taken.
Since our town’s leaders are taking a gamble, my husband and I have chosen a more personal moral stance.
We will not entertain anyone at our door on Halloween and a sign saying so will be posted on our front door. We invite other, ethically concerned residents to join us in this action.
Ironically, we know we’ll be labeled as the “nasty ones” on our block. But we’re certain we won’t be worsening the new surge currently growing all around us.
Katie Purvis
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.