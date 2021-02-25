To the editor:
As a student in the master’s of social work program at Bridgewater State University it is important for me to advocate for those who may not have a voice and bring awareness to current social issues.
Massachusetts raised the age to include 17-year-olds in the juvenile system. Since this reform was put into place in 2013, juvenile crime has dropped 40% in the state.
This is why I recommend Massachusetts raise the age of juvenile jurisdiction to include 18- to 20-year-olds and refer them, instead, to treatment, education and vocational training.
The Council for State Government reports 18- to 24-year olds are at a high risk of reoffending with a recidivism rate of 76% within the first three years of being released. Thus, showing the importance of engaging and providing services/programming to offenders of this age group to have a long-term positive impact and provide public safety.
I urge to consider the long-term effects if young offenders are exposed to prisons and the negative impact if they are tried as young adults. This is not a long-term solution, but rather a sign that intervention needs to take place sooner to prevent recidivism.
This incentive is focused on gradually raising the age of juvenile jurisdiction to 18 to 20 years of age to reduce recidivism by providing treatment, education, and vocational training instead of charging them as adults. Let’s be the voice that is needed to make change.
Please make your voice heard and help in the success of this bill by calling state lawmakers today.
Wendy Montelongo
Attleboro
