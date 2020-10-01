To the editor:
After watching the first 2020 Presidential Debate, three words come to mind, “God help us!”
Are these two posers, truly the best that our political parties have to offer?
If you believe half of what each candidate said about the other, then neither is qualified to manage a lemonade stand, never mind the office of the President of the United States. The only thing missing from the debate was a pie fight.
As a registered independent, Kanye West is looking pretty good!
John O’Neill
Attleboro
