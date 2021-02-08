To the editor:
Could we please get some facts straight? The idea that the last stimulus bill, or the one currently being proposed, contains funding for foreign aid is simply wrong. The stimulus bills contained no such programs. At the same time as the last stimulus bill, Congress passed an omnibus spending bill to fund the government through Sept. 30, 2021. That bill contained foreign aid, at levels previously agreed to or owed. For what? Well, use of airspace, use of military bases, and other benefits to this country. Stimulus money went to attempting to help those affected by the pandemic.
Omnibus spending went to keep from adding a shutdown to the pandemic, and absolutely contained items I do object to, like deductions for three-martini lunches. These are verified facts, not made up to anger and divide.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro
