Keeping pets safe during the pandemic
To the editor:
This year is very different from other years with the coronavirus going on in the world. We need to keep ourselves safe by wearing masks and keeping our pets safe, too.
We need to check on our neighbors and if they need assistance, and they might need help with their pets.
Make sure pets are kept indoors and in a safe room. Make sure they have plenty of clean water and food. Make time to go over and let the pets out for potty breaks. Don’t let them stay out too long in this hot weather.
Check for fleas and ticks.
Make sure they have an identification on.
Don’t allow pets to roam loose.
And please don’t leave a dog in a car in this summer heat. They are safer at home.
This year we need to help each other and our pets and their pets, too. In these troubling times, we need to be kind to everyone and pets.
We will get through this. Please be safe.
Karen Ahern
Rehoboth
