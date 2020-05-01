To the editor:
While waiting for life to get back to normal consider this:
If you could fit the entire population of the world into a village containing 100 people, maintaining the proportions of all the people living on earth, the village would consist of:
- 57 Asians
- 21 Europeans
- 14 Americans (that includes North, Central and South America)
- 8 Africans
There would be:
- 52 women and 48 men
- 30 caucasians and 70 non-caucasians
- 30 christians and 70 non-christians
- 89 heterosexuals and 11 homosexuals
- 6 people out of the 100 in the village would possess 59% of the wealth and they would all come from the USA
- 80 would live in poverty
- 70 would be illiterate
- 50 would suffer hunger and malnutrition
- 1 would be dying
- 1 would be being born
- 1 would own a computer
- 1 (yes, only 1) would have a university degree
If we looked at the world in this way, the need for acceptance and understanding would be obvious.
Consider this:
If you woke up this morning in good health you have more luck than the one million people who won’t live through next week.
If you have never experienced the horror of war, the solitude of prison, the pain of torture, were not close to death from starvation then you are better off than 500 million people.
If you can go to your place of worship without fear that someone will assault or kill you then you are luckier than 3 billion (that’s right) people.
If you have food, clothes on your back, a roof over your head and a place to sleep then you are wealthier than 75% of the world’s population.
Now think about how lucky you are to have been able to read this.
There are 2 billion people in this world who cannot read.
You are blessed! Be well. Be grateful. Be happy.
Lucy Gilligan
North Attleboro
