To the editor:
The Sun Chronicle reports a growing support to have Rep. Joseph Kennedy III run for Ed Markey’s Senate seat.
Everybody knows the Kennedy family believes their clan has been anointed by the Almighty to always have a Senate seat for Massachusetts.
Why is this news?
Can you imagine this bleeding heart, never-worked-a-day in his life Kennedy and our own current darling of the financial world, Elizabeth Warren, on the national stage.
But on a more rational note, why is The Sun Chronicle reporting “stuff” posted on Facebook? I believe there are sites discussing aliens encounters. How about that news? I suppose the simple answer is Sun Chronicle reporter Jim Hand needed some ink time and this was today’s way of taking a swipe at the president.
Scary stuff indeed.
Bob Foley
Mansfield
