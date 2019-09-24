To the editor:
On Sept. 20 this newspaper published another piece of crap from the constant writer from Mansfield (Bob Foley, “Amazing. He’s running!”) and a huge column from a real estate agent and resident of Western Massachusetts (“We are tired of the status-quo, and that includes Kennedy,” Guest Column by Michael Seward), both with the usual anti-Kennedy, know-nothing attitude.
So I am resubmitting a letter this paper did not publish over a month ago:
A constant writer from Mansfield (Foley), through either his total ignorance or purposeful evasion of the truth of our Representative in Congress, Joseph P. Kennedy III, wrote a vitriolic diatribe of classic Kennedy haters (“Kennedy for Senate? Really?, Aug 15, Letters to the editor.)
In it he states that Joe Kennedy is a “never-worked-a-day-in-his-life Kennedy.” I guess he was thinking of Donald Trump, since Kennedy has either worked or been in school most of his 38 years.
After graduating from Stanford in 2003 he went straight to the Peace Corps, where in the Dominican Republic he helped both workers and business. After leaving the Peace Corps in 2006, he went to Harvard Law School where, while in law school, he helped tenants being evicted by landlords like Trump.
After graduating law school he was appointed assistant district attorney by Republican District Attorney Michael O’Keefe of the Cape and Islands.
After several years at that arduous task, he was named an ADA in Middlesex County before finally running for the U.S. House.
Unlike Trump, he put in years of public service — his first day in the Peace Corps was more than Mr. Trump had before Jan. 20 , 2017.
The letter writer from Mansfield seems to not know that before there was a Kennedy representing Massachusetts the Lodges held the seat from the 19th century until John Kennedy took it from the then-incumbent Henry Cabot Lodge Jr. and when Ted Kennedy ran, he had to beat another Lodge.
The Kennedys, unlike the Trumps, didn’t need to change the family name and they have a history of public service, not self-service, going back to before the drumpfs came from Germany.
Bill Darcey
Foxboro
