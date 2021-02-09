To the editor:
My husband and I would like to express our appreciation to the Attleboro Health Department for setting up a vaccination site at LaSalette Shrine.
When The Sun Chronicle announced a wait list for vaccine, we signed up. Within 10 days, we received an email scheduling us for appointments the next day.
We were pleasantly surprised there was no wait for the shots. Everyone was so pleasant and efficient. We didn’t even feel the needle. We spent no more than 25 minutes there, including a 15-minute observation period after the shots.
We couldn’t have asked for a better experience. Thank you Attleboro Health Department.
Joan Provost
Attleboro
