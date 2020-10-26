To the editor:
I would like to praise The Sun Chronicle for the article by David Linton entitled “Cops pick up where the movers left off” (Page A1, Oct. 20). I would like to praise the Attleboro Police Department for their efforts for the people in need. It took seven squad cars to move their stuff in.
In times like these, a story to warm your heart was necessary. I’m glad it had a happy ending.
I cut out the whole article and made copies of it in case I need some heart-warming some day.
More of these articles, please.
What really turned me on was Harry Knarr came from Rhode Island, was 90 and served in the Korean War. It was me they were describing!
Your subscriber for 50+ years,
Ray Mongeau
Norfolk
