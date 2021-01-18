Who needs the comic page?
To the editor:
I am old enough to remember when newspapers used to have a separate comic section. It was a four or five pages of colorful characters, games and puzzles that the children, myself included, just loved.
Now, I know that the times have changed and expenses have to be watched so I understand why you would have to consolidate. I want to congratulate you on your decision to move your Comic section to Friday’s Opinion page.
Columnist Bob Foley’s observations are hysterical. His delusions are a riot. Thank you for the laughs.
But wait, there’s more. On Friday, Jan. 15, you ran a letter from reader Ed Schagrin. (“No indication of Trump inciting riot at Capitol.”) In his view, poor Ed wrote that he saw nothing wrong with Trump’s rhetoric at the Jan. 6 rally. You know, the speech he gave just before his minions stormed the Capitol building and attempted a massive coup? This insistence on remaining ignorant is a prime example of the danger of right-wing foolishness.
Needless to say, after reading Schagrin’s letter, I was completely chagrined.
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.
