To the editor:
Just a note to encourage everyone to keep the faith.
I have been a broadcaster and performer for almost 60 years. I have been entertaining nonprofits and charities for over 40 years.
In that time, this country has seen many tough and dangerous situations but we have always survived. The key, I believe, is to not only stay calm and try to relax but to make every effort to keep your spirits up.
One sure-fire way is to laugh.
Watch a comedy or surf the internet for funny videos. Read a book that might bring a smile. Spend time on the phone with a loved one sharing valued memories. Talk about anything else. Just be open to laughter and try to find the ‘funny.’
At the end of my “Misgivings” show, Father says: “Laughter is a gift from God. It is God’s own anesthesia. While you are laughing, you can’t think of a single thing but what you are laughing at. So, look for the laughs and have faith. Remember, as it says in scripture, ‘It came to pass.’ It didn’t come to stay.”
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.