To the editor:
Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
We recognize the injustices before us and it requires not only understanding but action. Peaceful demonstrations that promote unity and justice have been part of our history as a nation. Today, now more than ever, minorities are faced with a continuation of racism within our communities.
It is important as educators to stand with our students, families, staff, and communities of diverse backgrounds. We recognize that Norton Public Schools is not a very diverse school community, however, this is where we can be a leader in advancing equality for all. Leading by example will create opportunities for supporting all students as they observe and listen to the actions of those demonstrating peacefully and appropriately.
Our students have been dealing with a world pandemic and events of racism in various cities and states. Our students are our future and based on what I have seen from them over the past 12 or so weeks, I am hopeful that they will lead our communities to understand that there is no place for hate within our schools and communities. Racism can only be destroyed by having those on the sidelines supporting those who are dealing with it.
We stand for justice, unity, understanding, compassion and action.
Joseph F. Baeta, superintendent, Norton Public Schools
